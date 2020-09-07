RBF Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,447,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,614 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,440,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,747,166. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

