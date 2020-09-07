RBF Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,119,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,988,000 after buying an additional 3,338,596 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,475,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $53,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.18. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.