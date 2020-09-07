RBF Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,765 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,834,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after buying an additional 511,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,196,000 after buying an additional 1,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after buying an additional 1,283,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,791,250.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,847,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,779,000 after buying an additional 2,847,075 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.42. 45,101,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,000,281. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

