RBF Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 989,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 64,676 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 153,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter.

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

