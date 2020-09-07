RBF Capital LLC Has $181,000 Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,370 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,310,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,071 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of PANL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,557. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.42 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 27,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,984 shares of company stock valued at $194,280. 44.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANL. ValuEngine raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.