RBF Capital LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ready Capital worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 38.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ready Capital by 219.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ready Capital by 2,510.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

RC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 301,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,713. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $579.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Corp has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

