RBF Capital LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

SPB traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $59.80. 315,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,324. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

