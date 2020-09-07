RBF Capital LLC Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 24.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 220,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 43,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $1,662,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.12. 5,363,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

