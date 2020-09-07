RBF Capital LLC Invests $131,000 in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,192 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 64,936,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,236,928. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

