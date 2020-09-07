RBF Capital LLC Invests $197,000 in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 69,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 87.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 85,024 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

In related news, CFO Justin J. File purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,750 shares of company stock worth $71,338. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVFM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,854,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

