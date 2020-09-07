RBF Capital LLC Lowers Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 81.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WORK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Slack by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Slack by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Slack by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,266 shares in the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new stake in Slack during the first quarter valued at about $45,103,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $37,837,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,013,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,090. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. Slack’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WORK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen began coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

In other Slack news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $36,931,587.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,313.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,251,603.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,285.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,889,267 shares of company stock worth $61,906,170. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

