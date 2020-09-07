RBF Capital LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFNX. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfenex by 112.2% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after buying an additional 690,166 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfenex by 278.4% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfenex by 72.8% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 472,792 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Pfenex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,036,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 326,783 shares during the period. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfenex in the first quarter valued at about $2,325,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair cut Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of PFNX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 292,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,993. Pfenex Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million.

Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

