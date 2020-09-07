RBF Capital LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $18.53. 66,539,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,395,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

