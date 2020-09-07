RBF Capital LLC Makes New $602,000 Investment in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Geospace Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEOS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.28. 76,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,468. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

