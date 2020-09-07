RBF Capital LLC Makes New $644,000 Investment in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.62% of Airgain as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRG. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 29.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 295,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 68,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 209.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. 69,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. Airgain Inc has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.