RBF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Delta Apparel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth about $773,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 77.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 25.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. 24,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,352. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

