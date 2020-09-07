RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after buying an additional 1,538,835 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33,461.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 61,234 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,816,000 after buying an additional 66,049 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

