RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 356,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 1.40% of Red Lion Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 164.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 21.4% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RLH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.29. 54,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

