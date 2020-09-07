RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 345,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of Lee Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. 159,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.53 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

