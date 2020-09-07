RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 90.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in New York Times by 1,147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in New York Times by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,546. New York Times Co has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $656,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,067 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,551,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New York Times currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

