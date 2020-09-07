RBF Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.87% of Perceptron worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Perceptron in the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRCP traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,024. Perceptron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $39.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

