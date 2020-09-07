RBF Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,300 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 90,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,275 shares in the last quarter.

SAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

SAVE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. 12,408,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,020,485. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

