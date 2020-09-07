RBF Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Dine Brands Global worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 19.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $2,203,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE:DIN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 658,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,026. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.85. Dine Brands Global Inc has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.