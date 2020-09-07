RBF Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 286.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth $91,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

