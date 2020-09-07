RBF Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,602,287 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Nabors Industries worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,330,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 669,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 345,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBR stock remained flat at $$36.69 during midday trading on Monday. 322,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $167.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $307.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.24.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($26.40) by $11.95. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $535.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -78.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.96.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

