RBF Capital LLC Sells 11,100 Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,718,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 440.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 619.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 79.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,084. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.59. Eventbrite Inc has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. Analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

