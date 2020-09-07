RBF Capital LLC Sells 112,302 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,302 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after buying an additional 209,673 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in UBS Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 1,524,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. 2,848,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,592. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

