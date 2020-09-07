RBF Capital LLC Sells 12,999 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUN. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 509,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,562. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.94.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

