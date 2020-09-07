RBF Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 164.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,825,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,648 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 162.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,002,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,069 shares during the period. KEMPER Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. KEMPER Corp now owns 2,111,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,375 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,665,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.30. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.