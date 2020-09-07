RBF Capital LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 35,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $416,840.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Kaness bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $83,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 103,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,031. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLXS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 91,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,235. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $21.31.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter.

Flexsteel Industries Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

