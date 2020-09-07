RBF Capital LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 31.7% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in Analog Devices by 9.0% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Insiders sold a total of 30,519 shares of company stock worth $3,681,335 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $117.44. 3,766,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,066. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

