RBF Capital LLC Takes $250,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 156.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 27.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $876,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.27 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 31.71%. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIZZ. Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

