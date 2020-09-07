RBF Capital LLC Takes $482,000 Position in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Caesarstone as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

CSTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.85. 307,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65 and a beta of 0.79. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.73%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

