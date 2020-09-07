RBF Capital LLC Takes $878,000 Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Natural Gas Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.57. 51,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,872. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.28.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Natural Gas Services Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

