RBF Capital LLC Takes Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 81,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 276,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,885,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,929.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.07. 1,946,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,016. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.