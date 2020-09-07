RBF Capital LLC Takes Position in Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Charah Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 30,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $86,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 1,012,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $3,038,307.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,186,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,148 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.99. 12,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,207. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Charah Solutions Inc has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.10 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 58.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.