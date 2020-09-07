RBF Capital LLC Takes Position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Coda Octopus Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bryan Ezralow sold 12,000 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $74,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CODA stock remained flat at $$6.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,864. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.36. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.