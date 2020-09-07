RBF Capital LLC Takes Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 120.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 63,365 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 3,540.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 155.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,453,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

