RBF Capital LLC Takes Position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $6,384,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $5,202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,080,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after buying an additional 99,628 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 704,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 84,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 79,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

MMI stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

