RBF Capital LLC Takes Position in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Panhandle Oil and Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 33.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $112,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Panhandle Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th.

In other news, CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,282.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,862.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,900. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

