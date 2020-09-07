RBF Capital LLC Trims Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in United Community Banks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 929,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,549. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky bought 4,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

