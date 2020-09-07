ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 5.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.56. 476,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.36. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,740.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,183.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $197,693.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,109 shares of company stock worth $4,791,735. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.