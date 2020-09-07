Reviewing Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) & Kaleyra (NASDAQ:KLR)

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -15.09% 0.57% Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A -20.93% 9.91% 6.41%

Volatility and Risk

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaleyra and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million 1.60 -$5.51 million $0.24 30.42 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.56 billion 0.11 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Kaleyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kaleyra and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 6 0 3.00 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaleyra presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 59.25%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Summary

Kaleyra beats Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates portfolio of online travel brands, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

