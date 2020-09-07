Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Rupee has a total market cap of $73,349.25 and $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,203,000 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

