SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.0562 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $198.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00680477 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,204.33 or 1.00320084 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.01703298 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00133296 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002311 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

