salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dorsal Capital Management LLC

Dorsal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 7.9% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $128,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total value of $4,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,553,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,064,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $4,714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 793,041 shares of company stock valued at $158,367,738. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded down $10.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.70. 14,374,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,424,902. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

