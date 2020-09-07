SCRIV NETWORK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $19,942.40 and approximately $26.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

