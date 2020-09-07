Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $787,973.03 and approximately $1,536.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Scrypta has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 16,980,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,421 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage.

Buying and Selling Scrypta

