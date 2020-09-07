Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $476,921.04

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $476,921.04 and $11,064.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024604 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003085 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000389 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

