Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 218 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ASML by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,959,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,906,000 after buying an additional 2,344,364 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,997,000 after acquiring an additional 462,295 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,182,000 after purchasing an additional 234,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,086,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 212,676 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $367.42 on Monday. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $402.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.87 and its 200 day moving average is $324.42. The stock has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

